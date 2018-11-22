Mobile banks for street vendors to hit road today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobile banks to disburse interest-free loans to street vendors and small traders will hit the road on Thursday. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will launch the 'Badavara Bandhu' scheme which seeks to free the poor business community from the clutches of money lenders, at AMPC Market in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, by handing over cheques to beneficiaries.

Small traders will get loans of up to `10,000 under the 'Badavara Bandhu' scheme without any interest and collateral. The beneficiaries will have the flexibility of repaying the loan on daily instalments of `100 or one-time repayment within 100 days. On Thursday, three mobile bank units will hit the road. About 53,000 beneficiaries will be covered in the first phase, of which 5,000 are in Bengaluru.