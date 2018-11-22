No Karnataka school gets Swachh Vidyalaya award 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though there are over 48,000 government schools and around 3,000 private schools in the state, no one has marked its presence in the Swachh Vidyalaya rankings for 2017-18, released by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The MHRD released the list on Tuesday, where over 52 schools from across the nation were selected for the National Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar. As per the information available from the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education, over 38 schools from the state had applied for the award.

However, none of them made it to the final list. Now, the department has decided to ask the MHRD for reasons as to why none of the state schools was short-listed. Dr Reju MT, state project director for the Sharva Siksha Abhiyan said, “This time too, we sent the names of 38 schools for the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar. All 38 of them met the criteria set by the MHRD.”

Highlights

Criteria for selection include water, sanitation and hygiene in schools

Award started in the academic year 2014-15 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

A committee constituted by MHRD randomly visited schools that applied

The idea is to ensure that all schools in India have access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls.

The initiative also lays emphasis on promoting safe and appropriate hygiene practices in schools and behaviour among children.

Weightage (total 100 marks)