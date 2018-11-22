Home States Karnataka

No Karnataka school gets Swachh Vidyalaya award 

The MHRD released the list on Tuesday, where over 52 schools from across the nation were selected for the National Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka schools lack playgrounds.

Karnataka schools lack playgrounds.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though there are over 48,000 government schools and around 3,000 private schools in the state, no one has marked its presence in the Swachh Vidyalaya rankings for 2017-18, released by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The MHRD released the list on Tuesday, where over 52 schools from across the nation were selected for the National Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar. As per the information available from the State Department of Primary and Secondary Education, over 38 schools from the state had applied for the award.

However, none of them made it to the final list. Now, the department has decided to ask the MHRD for reasons as to why none of the state schools was short-listed. Dr Reju MT, state project director for the Sharva Siksha Abhiyan said, “This time too, we sent the names of 38 schools for the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar. All 38 of them met the criteria set by the MHRD.”

Highlights

  •  Criteria for selection include water, sanitation and hygiene in schools
  •  Award started in the academic year 2014-15 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
  • A committee constituted by MHRD randomly visited schools that applied
  • The idea is to ensure that all schools in India have access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls. 
  • The initiative also lays emphasis on promoting safe and appropriate hygiene practices in schools and behaviour among children.

Weightage (total 100 marks)

  •  Water: 22
  • Toilet: 28
  •  Hand wash with soap: 20
  •  Operations and maintenance: 15
  •  Behaviour change and capacity building: 15
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Vidyalaya Ministry for Human Resource Development Karnataka schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp