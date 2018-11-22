Home States Karnataka

Not against KRS project, seek experts’ advice: JD(S) leader

To boost tourism in the region, the state government plans to develop the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam park on the lines of Disneyland Park in California, USA.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Brindavan Gardens

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With experts expressing apprehension over Disneyland-like project and ministers Sa Ra Mahesh and C S Puttaraju firm on execution, State JD(S) president and MLA A H Vishwanath has advised the ministers to have a relook at the project. He said the ministers should have an interface with the experts and address their apprehensions over the proposed project.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Vishwanath said that KRS is the lifeline of southern states on which lakhs of families depend for agriculture and also for their livelihood.
Clarifying that he is not against the project, he said that it is better to take the stakeholders and experts on board as the project should not pose any threat to the reservoir, a great contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya. He expressed concern over growing opposition to the project.
Vishwanath said that Pole Vault sport should be encouraged at KRS as it will boost the revenue. 

