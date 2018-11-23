Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: BJP appoints leaders in-charge of Lok Sabha seats

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa has been made the leader in-charge of Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, while BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan will coordinate election preparations in Mandya LS seat.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2019 general elections, BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa has appointed senior leaders of the party as election 'in-charge' and convenors in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. 

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa has been made the leader in-charge of Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, while BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan will coordinate election preparations in Mandya LS seat.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar has been appointed as in-charge of Ballari LS seat, B Sriramulu will coordinate party's preparations in Koppal, while R Ashoka has been appointed as convener for Bengaluru South LS seat and former minister Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri has been appointed as in-charge of Shivamogga LS seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 general elections Lok Sabha seats Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp