Karnataka: BJP appoints leaders in-charge of Lok Sabha seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2019 general elections, BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa has appointed senior leaders of the party as election 'in-charge' and convenors in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa has been made the leader in-charge of Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, while BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan will coordinate election preparations in Mandya LS seat.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar has been appointed as in-charge of Ballari LS seat, B Sriramulu will coordinate party's preparations in Koppal, while R Ashoka has been appointed as convener for Bengaluru South LS seat and former minister Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri has been appointed as in-charge of Shivamogga LS seat.