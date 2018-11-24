After Shivakumar intervenes, cane growers call off strike

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The indefinite hunger strike launched by sugarcane growers two days ago demanding release of their pending dues from sugar factories ended with the intervention of Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday.

The minister, who was in Belagavi city to attend several events, met the cane growers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises and convinced them to withdraw their strike. As a token gesture, Shivakumar offered tender coconut water to cane grower Sidagouda Modagi, who had been on a fast-unto-death since Wednesday.

By convincing farmers to end their protest, Shivakumar has been able to display his growing influence in Belagavi district dominated by the Jarkiholi brothers.

He said the government has held meetings with cane growers and owners of sugar mills to end the impasse.