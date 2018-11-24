Home States Karnataka

Country deserves a better leader: Vocalist T M Krishna

Krishna spoke to the media ahead of his second music concert at Suttur Mutt, after performing his maiden concert on the premises of Ganabharati Veene Seshanna Bhavan on Thursday.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Carnatic music vocalist T M Krishna (A Raja Chidambaram|EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna, who has been in the eye of the storm for his outspoken rhetoric mainly against right-wing forces, on Friday said the “country deserves a better leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Krishna spoke to the media ahead of his second music concert at Suttur Mutt, after performing his maiden concert on the premises of Ganabharati Veene Seshanna Bhavan on Thursday.

Reacting to a query, Krishna, who recalled his opinion he had expressed ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where he had also taken the name of then All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with Modi, said: “It is still relevant and yes the country deserves a better leader than Modi.” “Let’s put aside the debate on who becomes the prime minister but speak on the way the election is being portrayed as a presidential election (of western countries, where he or she will be directly elected). In reality, we elect members of parliament in the country, not the prime minister.”

Stating that he disagrees with a lot of policies initiated by Modi, Krishna cited the letter he had written to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2015 seeking his opinion on lynchings. However, there was no reply yet to the same, he added.

Holding the present dispensation at the Centre responsible for doing nothing to check such incidents, Krishna said the increase in trolling of people who express their views holds a mirror to the matter.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp