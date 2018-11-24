Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man goes missing, parents allege dowry harassment

Some days back, both Ajay and Jyoti went missing. Ajay’s parents approached Sulepeth police station on Wednesday and wanted to lodge a complaint of kidnap against Datta.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay and Jyoti who are said to be kidnapped by her brothers

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In an unusual case, the parents of a man have alleged that their son and daughter-in-law have been kidnapped by her brothers over payment of bride price (vadhu dakshina).

Mangala, the mother of the missing man Ajay (40), has lodged a complaint at Sulepeth police station stating that her son married Jyoti (28) about three years back and he had given Rs 50,000 to her parents as bride price. Ajay belongs to a tribal community wherein the groom gives money to the bride’s family. Within a few days of the marriage, Jyoti’s family members started harassing Ajay to give another Rs 2 lakh, she said. 

Some days back, both Ajay and Jyoti went missing. Ajay’s parents approached Sulepeth police station on Wednesday and wanted to lodge a complaint of kidnap against Datta, Ravi and their relatives. But police have registered a case of missing persons as of now. “If they are actually kidnapped, we will register a case accordingly,” they said.

Not happy with this, Ajay’s parents approached Superintendent of Police Shashikumar and requested him to direct Sulepeth police to register a complaint of kidnap and trace their son. Police sources said they have started looking for Ajay and his wife. They have questioned Ajay’s in-laws and also some of his friends. 
Ajay had earlier married a woman and has children from her.

The first wife and the children were residing in Phaltan village of Maharastra. A few years back, Ajay returned to his hometown to work as a labourer and got married to Jyoti of the same community, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dowry harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp