Karnataka: Man goes missing, parents allege dowry harassment

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In an unusual case, the parents of a man have alleged that their son and daughter-in-law have been kidnapped by her brothers over payment of bride price (vadhu dakshina).

Mangala, the mother of the missing man Ajay (40), has lodged a complaint at Sulepeth police station stating that her son married Jyoti (28) about three years back and he had given Rs 50,000 to her parents as bride price. Ajay belongs to a tribal community wherein the groom gives money to the bride’s family. Within a few days of the marriage, Jyoti’s family members started harassing Ajay to give another Rs 2 lakh, she said.

Some days back, both Ajay and Jyoti went missing. Ajay’s parents approached Sulepeth police station on Wednesday and wanted to lodge a complaint of kidnap against Datta, Ravi and their relatives. But police have registered a case of missing persons as of now. “If they are actually kidnapped, we will register a case accordingly,” they said.

Not happy with this, Ajay’s parents approached Superintendent of Police Shashikumar and requested him to direct Sulepeth police to register a complaint of kidnap and trace their son. Police sources said they have started looking for Ajay and his wife. They have questioned Ajay’s in-laws and also some of his friends.

Ajay had earlier married a woman and has children from her.

The first wife and the children were residing in Phaltan village of Maharastra. A few years back, Ajay returned to his hometown to work as a labourer and got married to Jyoti of the same community, sources said.