Home States Karnataka

Karnataka will respond positively to BGS’ deemed status demand: CM Kumaraswamy

During the event, two employees of BGS group of institutions — Puttaraju and K L Kumaraswamy — were awarded the Seva Ratna Medal, in teaching and non-teaching staff category respectively. 

Published: 24th November 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy talks to Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji and Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda at the 11th Founder’s Day and BGS Utsava 2018 held at SJB auditorium on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the demand of granting deemed university status to BGS Adichunchanagiri University, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the state government will respond to the demand in a positive manner. He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Founders’ Day and BGS Utsav 2018’, held at BGS Health and Education City Campus in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy was responding to the recommendation made by Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who had urged the state to grant the status to the university. He said that the state government was taking a decision over the matter and it will be announced soon. 

He recalled earlier contributions of Sri Balagangadarnath Swamiji for his contribution to the field of education and healthcare in the state. Due to his contributions, there are around 1.3 lakh students who are studying in various BGS institutions, especially in rural areas, he said.

During the event, two employees of BGS group of institutions — Puttaraju and K L Kumaraswamy — were awarded the Seva Ratna Medal, in teaching and non-teaching staff category respectively. 

Two-day event

Apart from observing the institutions’ eleventh Founder’s Day, a two-day BGS Utsav was also kicked off. The Utsav will host various cultural competitions for BGS institutions located around the country and will conclude on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BGS Adichunchanagiri Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp