Karnataka will respond positively to BGS’ deemed status demand: CM Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the demand of granting deemed university status to BGS Adichunchanagiri University, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the state government will respond to the demand in a positive manner. He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Founders’ Day and BGS Utsav 2018’, held at BGS Health and Education City Campus in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy was responding to the recommendation made by Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who had urged the state to grant the status to the university. He said that the state government was taking a decision over the matter and it will be announced soon.

He recalled earlier contributions of Sri Balagangadarnath Swamiji for his contribution to the field of education and healthcare in the state. Due to his contributions, there are around 1.3 lakh students who are studying in various BGS institutions, especially in rural areas, he said.

During the event, two employees of BGS group of institutions — Puttaraju and K L Kumaraswamy — were awarded the Seva Ratna Medal, in teaching and non-teaching staff category respectively.

Two-day event

Apart from observing the institutions’ eleventh Founder’s Day, a two-day BGS Utsav was also kicked off. The Utsav will host various cultural competitions for BGS institutions located around the country and will conclude on Saturday.