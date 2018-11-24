Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi, D K Shivakumar still at loggerheads?

According to sources, Jarkiholis have already objected to the interference by Shivakumar in the sugarcane issue.  

Published: 24th November 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:03 AM

D K Shivakumar

Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The simmering differences between Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and D K Shivakumar that cropped up during the election to local PLD Bank in Belagavi a few months ago still show no signs of ending. 

Even as none of ministers including district in-charge Ramesh Jarkiholi bothered to meet the agitating cane growers in Belagavi for the past some weeks, Shivakumar rushed to support the farmers who ended their indefinite agitation after holding talks with him.

The Jarkiholi brothers had raised serious objections to interference by Shivakumar in Belagavi politics when the latter supported candidates of MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar against in the PLD polls. The cane growers on strike were also demanding release of all the pending bills which they alleged the factory owned by Ramesh Jarkiholi owed to them.

However, Jarkiholi had recently claimed that his Soubhagyalaxmi Sugar Factory did not owe anything to the growers.  According to sources, Jarkiholis have already objected to the interference by Shivakumar in the sugarcane issue.  

D K Shivakumar Ramesh Jarkiholi

