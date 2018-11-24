Home States Karnataka

Rs 2.92 crore dues not yet settled in two Shivamogga taluks

The government-owned Mysuru Sugar Factory in Bhadravathi had been catering to sugarcane growers of Shivamogga district for many decades. But, for the past three years, the factory has been shut.

SHIVAMOGGA: While on one hand the state government is making efforts to pacify sugarcane growers by talking to proprietors of sugar factories to clear pending dues, on the other hand, it has still not settled the Rs 2.92 crore in dues owed to growers of Shivamogga and Bhadravathi taluks for the past eight years.  

The then BJP-led state government in 2010-2011 announced an additional incentive of `100 to the minimum support price of `1,800. Since then, the farmers have been kept waiting for this incentive amount that comes up to `2.92 crore. Since 2011, the government has failed to release this amount to the farmers.   

