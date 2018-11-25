Bengaluru, two other cities to see saffron surge today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its campaign to exert pressure on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to bring in a legislation to enable construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is holding ‘Janagraha’ rallies in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Hubballi on Sunday.

While about 1 lakh people are expected to attend the rally in Bengaluru, about 50,000 each are estimated to attend the rallies to be held in Mangaluru and Hubballi.

The Bengaluru city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the rally and have deployed over 1,000 personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) men. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) K Annamalai is monitoring the security arrangements for the rally. He will be assisted by two Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers. Two KSRP platoons and two City Armed Reserve units too have been deployed around the National College Grounds. Annamalai said CCTV cameras have been installed around the area to prevent any untoward incident during the rally.

The rally at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru is set to see a sea of saffron as people from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts are expected to participate in the rally, according to the organisers. Many leaders from the BJP too are expected to attend the rallies.

The three rallies in Karnataka are part of VHP’s national effort to intensify its campaign for construction of the Ram Mandir. Swami Chinmayananda from Haridwar, Pejawar Mutt seer Viswesha Theertha Swami, Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Swami Nirmalananda are among the Hindu religious heads who will address the rally in Bengaluru at 4 pm. VHP International General Secretary Milind Parande and RSS National Joint General Secretary Bhagayya and other prominent leaders of prominent pro-Hindu outfits will also participate in the rally at National College grounds.

Prior to the rally, the VHP members will take out processions from different parts of Bengaluru. A 17-foot-tall idol of Lord Rama will be part of the procession from JC Nagar to National College grounds, passing through Mekhri Circle, Guttahalli, Chalukya Circle, Corporation Circle and Lalbagh. Raths of Lord Ram and Lord Hanumanth, accompanied by bhajan troupes, will proceed from Corporation Circle to the rally venue.

Arrangements have been made for serving lunch and providing other basic amenities at various spots on the outskirts of the city for those arriving from other districts.

Expect traffic jam around South B’luru tomorrow

A massive rally organized by the VHP, in the city on Sunday is likely to result in massive traffic jams in and around South Bengaluru in the afternoon. The rally, part of a campaign to bring pressure on the Union government for legislation to enable construction of Ram Temple in Ayodha, will begin at Hudson Circle at 1.30 pm and proceed towards National College grounds in Basavanagudi. Since the rally is being held on a Sunday, the traffic police has not made any special diversions for the rally.