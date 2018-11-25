Bus was sold to owner in Mandya as it was unfit for DK district roads

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The private bus originally belonged to an owner in Mangaluru and was sold to a person in Mandya as any bus which is more than 15 years old cannot operate in Dakshina Kannada district.

John Misquith, RTO, Mangaluru, said the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), of which the chairman is Deputy Commissioner, had taken the decision several years ago of banning such old buses in the district and hence the permit of such buses cannot be renewed after 15 years. This is because the district is hilly and has curvy roads, which is not safe.

According to the Mandya RTO office, one Srinivas, a resident of Bandigowda Layout, is the current owner of the bus. The bus was originally registered on June 1, 2001, in the Mangaluru RTO division. It had started operating between Mandya and Pandavapura, three years ago.

The vehicle owner had the fitness certificate of the vehicle valid till May 15, 2019. The bus was also insured till May 15, 2019.

According to registration certificate of the bus, it was first owned by Shankar Vittal Motor Company Ltd. After the bus was transferred, the owner of the bus had entered into a lease agreement for the permit to operate in the route from a third party.