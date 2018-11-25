Home States Karnataka

Congress veteran Jaffer Sharief passes away, party loses another iconic leader from Karnataka

Sharief had previously been advised to get a pacemaker installed for his heart according to sources and on Friday too, he was admitted for a drop in his pulse.

Published: 25th November 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Union railways minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning in a hospital in Bengaluru. The 85-year-old veteran was rushed to a private hospital earlier this week and was in the intensive care unit.

The news of Sharief's demise comes as shocker to the party that is still reeling from the loss of another veteran leader and actor Ambareesh. The news of Sharief's demise came in even as leaders of the Congress, legends of Indian cinema are paying their last respects to the mortal remains of former Mandya MP Ambareesh. 

"One of @INCIndia’s senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India’s most successful Railway minister, Karnataka’s very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities, a truly secular leader. My condolences. (SIC)" tweeted Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sharief had previously been advised to get a pacemaker installed for his heart according to sources and on Friday too, he was admitted for a drop in his pulse. 

The leader was preparing for the release of the book 'India wins freedom' by Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad in Urdu, scheduled to be released on the 28th of this month.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Broadgauge conversion and Double-line was his brain-child. He was responsible for the introduction of Chamundi Express and Tipu Express between Garden City Bengaluru and City of Palaces Mysuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaffer Sharief Ambareesh Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp