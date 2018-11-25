Congress veteran Jaffer Sharief passes away, party loses another iconic leader from Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Union railways minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday morning in a hospital in Bengaluru. The 85-year-old veteran was rushed to a private hospital earlier this week and was in the intensive care unit.

The news of Sharief's demise comes as shocker to the party that is still reeling from the loss of another veteran leader and actor Ambareesh. The news of Sharief's demise came in even as leaders of the Congress, legends of Indian cinema are paying their last respects to the mortal remains of former Mandya MP Ambareesh.

"One of @INCIndia’s senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India’s most successful Railway minister, Karnataka’s very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities, a truly secular leader. My condolences. (SIC)" tweeted Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sharief had previously been advised to get a pacemaker installed for his heart according to sources and on Friday too, he was admitted for a drop in his pulse.

The leader was preparing for the release of the book 'India wins freedom' by Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad in Urdu, scheduled to be released on the 28th of this month.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Broadgauge conversion and Double-line was his brain-child. He was responsible for the introduction of Chamundi Express and Tipu Express between Garden City Bengaluru and City of Palaces Mysuru.