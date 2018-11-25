Karnataka Examinations Authority raises red flag over high number of specially-abled applicants for teacher posts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the ongoing recruitment process to fill the posts of lecturers at state government pre-university colleges across the state, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) suspects foul play from candidates who have registered under the specially-abled (PH) quota. The examinations are scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 9.

The KEA, which conducts the recruitment exams, received over 24,000 applications. But the authorities are suspicious over the number of applications received under the PH quota. According to official sources, suspicions arose because out of the 254 candidates under the quota, only 24 have requested for scribes. “As the number of applications under the PH quota was high we issued a notification asking how many of them needed scribes. But only 24 of them wrote back to us requesting for the same,” said a senior official.

While the KEA cannot deny them the right to appear for the examinations, it has decided to keep the Department of Pre-University Education in the loop. “We will give complete details of all the candidates who applied under the quota. The evaluation of the percentage of their disability can be decided only during the medical examination which will be conducted after the written test,” said an official.

“As it is difficult to decide whether the candidate is eligible under that particular quota at the application level, being the exam conducting authority, we have to allow each applicant to take up the exam,” he further added. As per the recruitment guidelines, candidates with 40% disability are eligible under the quota.