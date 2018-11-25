Karnataka: Families of deceased inconsolable, recall good times with loved ones

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was an unfateful Saturday for Javaramma (65) as the bus she was travelling in, fell into an irrigation canal killing 30. Javaramma, from Kanaganamardy, would complete her work in the morning and take the bus to reach her field which is 1.5 km away. However, just 100 metres before her destination, the bus lost its balance and fell into the canal.

Suma, who was always dropped by her husband Udadesh at her parents house, was told to go by bus as he had some work in Pandavpura. Suma died within ten minutes after boarding the bus. An inconsolable Udhadesh said her wife was instrumental in getting him to build a new house.

Grief-stricken family members of the deceased

were inconsolable at the accident spot |

Udayshankar S

Carpenter Sampath and his family were in tears as his daughter, Anusha — who was pursuing paramedical course at a private college in Mysuru — also died in the accident. My elder daughter was brilliant student and wanted to join a reputed corporate hospital after completing the course. I have lost four members of my family including my wife Manjula, said Nagarajachar.

Parents and relatives of Pavitra were in tears. She was a favourite among her teachers and also many in the village. “We can’t believe that we lost the only daughter in the family,” said Rudresh, Pavitra’s relative.