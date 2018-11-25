Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Families of deceased inconsolable, recall good times with loved ones

Suma, who was always dropped by her husband Udadesh at her parents house, was told to go by bus as he had some work in Pandavpura.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

The private bus being lifted out of water from Visvesvaraya Canal | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was an unfateful Saturday for Javaramma (65) as the bus she was travelling in, fell into an irrigation canal killing 30. Javaramma, from Kanaganamardy, would complete her work in the morning and take the bus to reach her field which is 1.5 km away. However, just 100 metres before her destination, the bus lost its balance and fell into the canal.

Suma, who was always dropped by her husband Udadesh at her parents house, was told to go by bus as he had some work in Pandavpura. Suma died within ten minutes after boarding the bus. An inconsolable Udhadesh said her wife was instrumental in getting him to build a new house.

Grief-stricken family members of the deceased
were inconsolable at the accident spot |
Udayshankar S

Carpenter Sampath and his family were in tears as his daughter, Anusha — who was pursuing paramedical course at a private college in Mysuru — also died in the accident. My elder daughter was brilliant student and wanted to join a reputed corporate hospital after completing the course. I have lost four members of my family including my wife Manjula, said Nagarajachar.

Parents and relatives of Pavitra were in tears. She was a favourite among her teachers and also many in the village. “We can’t believe that we lost the only daughter in the family,” said Rudresh, Pavitra’s relative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp