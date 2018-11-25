Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court seeks government response on cop who registered FIR against D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday sought a response from the state government on the transfer of the Sub-Inspector of Byatarayanapura Police Station, soon after he registered an FIR against the Medical Education and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and others, based on a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) complaint for allegedly not removing unauthorised hoardings and structures on a property at Pantharapalya on Mysuru Road in the city, despite notices served by the BBMP. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha asked Advocate General Uday Holla to submit the government’s response on the issue, after going through an affidavit filed by a petitioner seeking directions to remove the unauthorised hoardings in the city. This was after the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the Sub-Inspector was transferred as he had registered an FIR against Shivakumar. The counsel also mentioned that a closure(‘B’) report was filed against the minister and others, instead of filing a chargesheet against them. 

“We need a response on this. If anybody touches an officer who does his duty as per the law, he has to come under the scanner of this court,” the court said while adjourning the hearing to December 1.  

Karnataka High Court D K Shivakumar

