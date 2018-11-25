Karnataka to issue guidelines on school bag weight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has now issued an order asking all schools across the nation to reduce the weight on the shoulders of students.

In the recent circular issued to all states and union territories, the department has instructed to formulate guidelines to follow the same. It has also directed all states to strictly follow the same and submit a report.

Following the communication from MHRD, issued during October 2018, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education is all set to issue guidelines on the same, which will be followed by all private, aided and government schools.

Reacting to it P C Jaffer, commissioner for Department of Public Instruction said, “We have already conducted a study on this and a discussion with school management was also conducted. The guidelines will be issued shortly.”

According to officials from the department, it will be enforced in the state from the 2019-20 academic year.

However, based on the circular issued by MHRD, the state governments have been given a free hand to formulate their own guidelines. Following this, Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) has conducted a study by taking feedback from students directly. Now, after the outcome of the study, the state is framing final guidelines which will be notified soon.