Karwar tiger trap images land forest officials in trouble

The pictures of the adult tiger has already gone viral on Facebook and Twitter, raising serious concerns about the tiger’s safety.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists have demanded stringent action against the ACF of Karwar sub-division and the RFO of Kadra range after they allegedly leaked camera-trap photos of an adult tiger, whose image was captured in Kadra Range on November 16. They said that the officials blatantly violated the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines of June 17, 2017 and also a forest department circular, thereby endangering the lives of big cats.

The pictures of the adult tiger has already gone viral on Facebook and Twitter, raising serious concerns about the tiger’s safety. Activists added that the forest department should take action against the officials while both NTCA and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau should take cognizance of this matter and take action against the erring officials.

An activist from Karwar says, “Officials had even shared the exact location of the camera trap, where the tiger’s image was captured, along with the survey number. The NTCA had issued a circular in June 2017 to all Chief Wildlife Wardens of tiger range states to take necessary action so that camera trap photos of tigers and their locations are not shared on social media.”

“This is harmful for tigers. In fact, people may poison the tiger as it has happened a few years ago in Bhadravathi. With China relaxing the ban on use of tiger bones for medicinal purposes, this information will help smugglers, hunters, and even professional wildlife traders,” says wildlife activist G Veeresh.

