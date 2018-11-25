Kumaraswamy breaks down as he sees bodies

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has refused to address the media upset about the way in which his government is being portrayed, was reluctant to speak to reporters at Banaganamardy village. Kumaraswamy, who rushed to Mandya after cancelling all his official assignments, met the families of the deceased. There even came a point when he broke down on seeing the bodies.

When mediapersons approached the chief minister, he refused to speak. Sensing that he was in no mood to talk to the media, police tried to push away the reporters and camera crew. District Minister C S Puttaraju, however, managed to convinced the CM to speak.

This is when he announced compensation for the victims and also warned of strict action against the erring transport officials. He also walked to meet the protesting farmers who wanted the accused to be arrested immediately.