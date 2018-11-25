Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy breaks down as he sees bodies

Kumaraswamy, who rushed to Mandya after cancelling all his official assignments, met the families of the deceased. There even came a point when he broke down on seeing the bodies.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visits families of the deceased at the accident spot on Saturday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

When mediapersons approached the chief minister, he refused to speak. Sensing that he was in no mood to talk to the media, police tried to push away the reporters and camera crew. District Minister C S Puttaraju, however, managed to convinced the CM to speak.

When mediapersons approached the chief minister, he refused to speak. Sensing that he was in no mood to talk to the media, police tried to push away the reporters and camera crew. District Minister C S Puttaraju, however, managed to convinced the CM to speak.

This is when he announced compensation for the victims and also warned of strict action against the erring transport officials. He also walked to meet the protesting farmers who wanted the accused to be arrested immediately. 

TAGS
Kumaraswamy

