Mandya bus accident: 20,000 people gather at spot, send cops into a tizzy

When news about the tragedy spread like wildfire, at least 20,000 people made a beeline to the accident spot in Kanaganamardi leading to tension in and around the village.

A huge crowd gathered near the canal on Saturday | UDAYSHANKAR

By Express News Service

MANDYA: When news about the tragedy spread like wildfire, at least 20,000 people made a beeline to the accident spot in Kanaganamardi leading to tension in and around the village.

As the bodies were recovered and relatives slipped into grief, villagers expressed their anger against local politicians and officials for not plying KSRTC buses to the village. At least 4,000 bikes and hundreds of cars and goods vehicles brought people to the accident spot. Sensing trouble, police diverted KSRP platoons that were heading to Mangaluru and Bengaluru for VHP rallies to  Kanaganamardi instead. They also summoned fire engines from Mandya and Mysuru to the accident spot and diverted vehicles to other routes.

Police had a tough time making way for convoys of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and ex-CM Siddaramaiah. Many villagers left the place only after the CM announced compensation.

District Minister C S Puttaraju rushed to spot and saw that the dead bodies were fished out. He also summoned Health and Revenue officials as well as police officers to ensure that the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Transport Minister D C Thamanna said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident as there is prima facie evidence of technical snag.

The villagers raised slogans against the Transport Minister and the government for pressing for withdrawal of private buses and demanded that KSRTC buses be operated.

Raje Gowda, a resident,  said the government withdrew KSRTC bus service two years ago stating that there was not much revenue. “Why should the government look for revenue collection when it is its duty to ensure a safe journey?” he asked.

CM visits, announces compensation, orders probe

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy cancelled all his programmes and dashed to the village where he announced D5 lakh compensation and ordered a probe into the accident. Hearing about the tragedy from the relatives of the victim, the chief Minister was left in tears when a women narrated that her family lost the only bread winner in the accident. Meanwhile, former CM Siddaramaiah consoled the family.

