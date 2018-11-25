Home States Karnataka

Not PM Modi but CM’s government in danger: B S Yeddyurappa

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said the coalition government is yet to take-off and its performance has been pathetic.

Published: 25th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president and leader of opposition in the Assembly B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday slammed the coalition government that completed six months in office on Friday.

Accusing the government of failing on all fronts, the former CM said that the BJP would confront the government with facts during the winter session of the state legislature. The winter session of the legislature will be held in Belagavi from December 10 to 22.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said the coalition government is yet to take-off and its performance has been pathetic. The government is yet to release Rs 2 crore for the MLA local area development fund, interest Rs 547 crore is yet to be repaid to the cooperative societies and Rs 400 crore is yet be given milk unions, the former CM said.

Yeddyurappa also took a dig at the former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. “Deve Gowda says democracy is in danger. Let the former PM explain what he meant by saying that when everyone is appreciating the works taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not democracy which is in danger, but it is the H D Kumaraswamy government which is in danger,” he added.

