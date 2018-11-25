Home States Karnataka

Survivors recount horror that unfolded in a flash

It could well be a second life for the two survivors of the bus tragedy which claimed 30 lives near Mandya on Saturday.

Published: 25th November 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

A photo from Mandya accident site (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: It could well be a second life for the two survivors of the bus tragedy which claimed 30 lives near Mandya on Saturday. But 26-year-old Girish and 14-year-old Rohit alias Karthik are too numbed by the shock.

Rohit

“I was on my way to Mandya to meet a friend. As I boarded the bus, I was lucky to find a seat by the window. But I had the shock of my life when the speeding bus suddenly hurtled towards the left only to fall into the irrigation canal nearby,” said Girish. “I was in a shock for a moment but managed to break the window and come out of the sinking bus,” he added.

Girish, the only son to his parents, has big dreams for his family. “My mother’s dreams of us having a better life would have shattered if I had died along with the 30 others,” he said. Girish is the lone bread winner in his family. The family is grateful that he miraculously escaped.

As he was getting out of the sinking bus, Girish noticed Rohit in his white school uniform, who was also by a window, seeking help. Acting quickly, he and some other locals who had gathered by then, helped Rohit to safety. As it was a Saturday, Rohit was returning home in the afternoon.

Rohit, a Class 6 student, had lost his father six month ago and is yet to come to terms with the loss. Saturday’s accident has left him traumatised. Both Girish and Rohit are witness to villagers fishing out dead bodies from the ill-fated bus.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded that the road be ashplated , barricades erected along curves and dangerous spots to avert such tragedies in future.

Mandya Survivors bus tragedy

