ASHA worker lost husband two years ago, now son gone

By Express News Service

VADESAMUDRA (MANDYA DISTRICT): It was just one-and-a-half years ago that Rani, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker of Vadesamudra had lost her husband Shankar to cardiac arrest. 
With her two sons -- Ravikumar and Raghu and her mother-in-law to care for, she had mustered courage to move on and was taking care of the family, when the news of her older son Ravikumar’s death hit her again.

Ravikumar who was studying in Classs 7 at the government higher primary school at neighbouring Kanaganamaradi village was returning home from the school in the same ill-fated bus on Saturday.

Rajeshwari of Sunka Thonnur village, an ASHA facilitator, told The New Indian Express that Rani’s husband Shankar was diagnosed with a cardiac ailment and had even undergone a bypass surgery two years ago. 

However, he could not recover and died after a few months. Though she has been working as ASHA worker for the past several years, she had been numb for sometime, after her husband’s untimely death. 
However, she had recovered and was trying to come out of the same when the fate had something else in store for her, she added.

Rajeshwari claimed, “It may be God’s will that I am alive today, as I had boarded the same bus and alighted in a jiffy. I was scheduled to meet Rani for an inspection and had boarded the ‘killer’ bus at Mandya circle bus stop in Pandavapura. However, I decided to alight much before the bus could move. I also called Rani over phone and told her about the change in plan. Or else, I too would have met the same fate,” she said.

‘Be careful and come home early’

Raghu, the younger brother of deceased Ravikumar, remained a mute spectator as preparations were being made for the last rites of his sibling at the graveyard on the outskirts of the village. With a dried coconut frond in his hand, to keep the same on the pyre of his brother to fulfil the rituals, he recalled what his brother told him before going to school.

“Be careful while going to school. I will come home early and let’s play together, that’s what my brother told me in the morning,” said Raghu as he moved on to keep the frond on the pyre. Raghu is a student of a government school located at a temple near the village itself. While the mortal remains of Ravikumar were consigned to flames, his relative became emotional and cried inconsolably. So also his grandmother, who was cursing fate for snatching the lives of her son and also grandson in less than two  years. Another woman was seen cursing the bus driver.

Vadesamudra bus accident

