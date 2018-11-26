‘Bus fear’ grips many students of two villages

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

VADESAMUDRA: Students of Vadesamudra and Kanaganamaradi, who depend on private buses to reach their school every day, are still in shock after Saturday’s tragedy. Following the tragic incident where a private bus fell into Visvesvaraya Canal in Kanaganamaradi village of Pandavapura taluk claiming 30 lives, students in the surrounding areas seem to be facing ‘bus scare’; they are skeptical about boarding buses on their way to schools.

Government high school at Chikkabyadarahalli is the nearest high school for children of Kanaganamaradi and Vadesamudra. Everyday, students take private buses to commute between their village and the school as there is very less or no government bus service available during their class hours. After the accident which claimed lives of six schoolchildren, many children are traumatised and scared of taking bus to reach their schools.

“The incident has shocked us. My friends with whom I travelled everyday are no more. I now have to think twice before boarding a bus,” says Nayan Kumar, a class 10 student studying at government high school in Chikkabyadarahalli village.

“From class 1 to 7, we studied at Kanaganamaradi school. For high school, we travel to Chikkabyadarahalli which is almost six km from our village. We don’t wait for government buses as they don’t come on time. We always take private buses. After this incident, we are now scared to take private buses,” he adds.

“Nothing has changed since our times and the village has same old roads and same old private buses,” says Chandan, a 30-year-old resident of Vadesamudra. “Even we took private buses to reach our school in Chikkabyadarahalli years ago and there is no development in the region. In addition, drivers of private buses indulge in rash and negligent driving,” he adds.

Spl class saved lives of 20 students

A special class taken by a teacher at Chikkabyadarahalli high school saved lives of at least 20 students. If there was no special class, all the kids would have boarded the same bus on Saturday.

“Every Saturday, we take the Rajkumar bus to reach our homes after school hours. But this Saturday, we had a special class and the teacher forced all of us to finish our midday meal and then take the bus. If we had no special class, we would have boarded the same bus,” said Prajwal, a class 10 student and a resident of Vadesamudra.