Doddarasanekere village turns sombre with its son Ambareesh gone forever

His relatives, friends and well wishers tearfully recalled the way the reel hero and real life leader stood by them during their hours of crisis.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:20 AM

Ambareesh

Kannada movie icon and former union minister MH Ambareesh (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MANDYA: At Doddarasanekere in Maddur taluk, there was a palpable sense of loss. Even before the village could come to grip with ghastly road accident at Kanaganamaradi in which 30 people were killed, it suffered another big shock on the same day in the form of the death of the son of its soil - 
M H Ambareesh. 

Perhaps, every household at his native village has a story tell how Ambareesh was liberal in helping the needy. 

“Once I went to a hotel to meet Ambareesh, seeking a cooking gas connection. He pulled me up for going to him for a petty favour. But he saw that I got the connection within a couple of days,” said Jairamu, a villager.

A child pedals his bicycle past Ambareesh’s portrait kept in front of a house at Doddarasanekere village | Udayashankar S

Mariswamy, another local, was in tears remembering how Ambareesh had funded his daughter’s education when the family had no one else to fall back on.  

There are many other instances where the actor-turned-politician helped poor families get jobs in co-operative banks and other institutions without them having to pay bribes. Not just in his individual capacity, ‘Mandyada Gandu’ (Hero of Mandya) as he is fondly called, is remembered for the works he did as the district in-charge minister. An Ambedkar Bhavan, a reading hall, concrete roads and the list grows. 
Made Gowda, a resident of Doddarasanekere feels Ambareesh would have done better, but for the coterie around him that did not allow him to do so. 

With the loss of the man, there was a sense of disappointment too. The villagers wished their hero was buried at Doddarasanekere where he owned 6.5 acres of fertile land, instead of Kanteerava Studio in the state capital.   

Ajay, son of Ambareesh’s brother Amar, said they spoke to leaders Abhishekh Gowda and others seeking to hold his last rites at his native. However, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wants it to be held in Bengaluru, he said.

Ambreesh had recently transferred his land to his son. The land is currently cultivated by his relative K L Gowda. His family members left for Mandya from where they would proceed to Bengaluru to take part in his final rites.  

