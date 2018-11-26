Don’t test our patience, say seers at Janagraha Sabha 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It was sort of a warning for the Supreme Court of India by sadhus gathered at Janagraha Sabha held here on Sunday by Vishwa Hindu Parishad to give a push for construction of Ram temple, rather than pressuring the Narendra Modi government to explore an alternative route to end the dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi.

The October 29 observation of the Supreme Court on hearing this long pending issue earned the wrath of every sadhu and they questioned priorities of the highest court of law. They, however, expressed their regard for the judiciary and the Constitution but said the court should not test their patience as the country was waiting for a grand Ram Mandir for years.

Mahamadaleshwar Akhileshwaranandagiri Maharaj of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh insisted on early disposal of the case in the Apex court and said: “Let the verdict come in favour or against the Ram Lalla. But the country’s sadhus are committed to building Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi itself.” Expressing concern over the priority, the seer said the court has time to hear the case that will hurt sentiments of Hindus like Sabarimala, but not for Ram temple.

He openly said they are against the observation of the Chief Justice of India, but not the judiciary or the Constitution. “Should we appeal before the court seeking installation of Shivalinga at Jama Masjid, then will the chief justice hear it? he questioned and warned,”If the judges decide priority correctly, the movement can turn against them only.”

Akhileshwaranandagiri Maharaj said no one should doubt or question the commitment of the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added the Congress party has been creating one or other problem in the way of getting this dispute resolved and cited how Kapil Sibal argued before the court for deferring the hearing until general election is over. He called upon public not to allow the Congress to hold reigns of power.

Except Akhileshwaranandagiri Maharaj, every other seer appealed to the Modi government to bring an ordinance to express its commitment for building Ram temple. His argument was that as the NDA government has no majority in the Rajya Sabha, the proposal will be defeated and it will be a great insult to Ram Bhakts.

However, Gangadharendra Sarasaswati Swami of Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt said the courts deliver verdicts within the ambit of existing laws. But the Parliament has the power to create law, so special ordinance should be brought to find a permanent solution for this dispute. He also warned courts that if patience of crores of people exceed the limit, it can cause social disturbance.

Jainamuni Hemachandra Sureshwaranandji, Basavanand Swamiji of Managundi Basava Mahamane and Sidda Shivayoga Swamiji of Devarahubballi Siddasevashram also spoke. Later, a memorandum was submitted to MP Pralhad Joshi seeking his help to bring an ordinance to build the temple. Joshi said he will convey their sentiments in the house and strive more than his capacity in realising the dream of a grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.