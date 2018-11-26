Home States Karnataka

Fan jumps before train in Mandya district

MANDYA: A 50-year-old fan of actor-turned-politician M H Ambareesh committed suicide allegedly after jumping under Bengaluru-Mysuru passenger train near the railway crossing at Nidaghatta in the district on Sunday. 

Thammaiah (50) from Hottegowdana Doddi village in the district was disturbed after hearing the news of death of his favourite actor on Saturday. With a photo of Ambareesh in his hand, Thammaiah was found dead on the tracks.

According to police, Thammaiah who was an agricultural labourer was an ardent fan of Ambareesh and was making it a point to visit his favourite actor whenever he came to the town. Such was his love for the actor that he was regularly organising the birthday of the actor under the banner of Ambi Team an association of like-minded people founded at his village every year. 

Thammaiah who had become inconsolable after learning about the actor’s death had started to behave in abnormal manner. Sensing trouble, the concerned villagers advised him to go home. However, he did not go home in the night. On Sunday morning, at about 10.30 am he is learnt to have jumped under the train passing through the railway gate. 

JD(S) youth wing taluk unit president C T Shankar said CM H D Kumaraswamy has assured all help to the next of the kin of the deceased. 

