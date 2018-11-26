Forum opposes installation of River Cauvery’s statue at KRS

Home States Karnataka

The ‘Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike’ of Kodagu district has opposed the state government’s project of installing statue of Goddess Cauvery at KRS dam premises.

MADIKERI: The ‘Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike’ of Kodagu district has opposed the state government’s project of installing the statue of Goddess Cauvery at KRS dam premises. The Karnataka State Government has come forward to install a 125 feet tall statue of Goddess Cauvery near Brindavan Garden at KRS dam premises and the government has confirmed that the project will be undertaken by public-private partnership. 

The project, along with installing the statue, aims at building an artificial lake to enable boating and to establish a museum alongside the statue, in order to increase tourism, all at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. 
However, the project has not gone well with the people of Kodagu, especially the members of ‘Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike’, who have opposed the project and have clarified that River Cauvery is worshipped without any form and a statue would be defaming that tradition.

“Let the government build any other statue, we will not oppose it. But we are against the installation of River Cauvery’s statue. Goddess Cauvery is not worshipped in any physical form. Be it in her birthplace of Talacauvery or at Tanjavur, where she flows and joins the ocean - no statue of the goddess is being worshipped. And bringing in a new form for the river goddess and installing the same to increase tourism is a setback to age-old tradition,” explained  UM Poovaiah, one of the members of Talacauvery Moola Swaroopa Rakshana Vedike. 

He added that the project might also eat up acres of farmland and become a threat to the safety of the KRS dam. Another member, Cariappa spoke and said, “The installation of River Cauvery’s statue is a disgrace to tradition and this project should be withdrawn by the state government immediately.” 
The organisation has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister and Kodagu district minister, requesting to stop the project.

