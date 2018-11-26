Four arrested for selling fake emerald stones

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Gokul Road police have arrested four people who were selling duplicate emerald green stones to buyers in Hubballi.

The accused, Udhay Bhat, Jagdish Tabal, both residents of Hubballi, Wajid Jigaresab and Dakappa, residents of Shivamogga were arrested after a buyer lodged complaint with the police.

The police said the accused had contacted a person in Hubballi and had told him about the green stones being available. The buyer was shown the stones but he doubted the sellers when they quoted the price of emerald as `1 crore.