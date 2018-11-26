Mysuru was Ambareesh's all-time favourite

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: For yesteryear’s people, especially from Mysuru and Mandya region, Ambareesh was the cynosure of their eyes who had cast his spell on them, that remained till his death. While he was born in his maternal grandfather ‘Piteel’ Chowdaiah’s bungalow opposite tennis club in Chamarajapuram in the city, he went on to become ‘Mandyada Gandu’, the moniker he earned for his rustic and staid way of treating people, that was accepted by young and old alike without any qualms.

Ambareesh though had his roots in neighbouring Mandya district with his father Huchche Gowda, a sub-registrar then hailing from the sugar bowl of the state, Mysuru was his first love, recalled writer Bannur Raju, the maiden president of Akhila Bharata Ambareesh Abhimanigala Sangha founded in 1985, 13 years after Ambi as he was fondly known as among his fans, made his foray into Sandalwood.

Raju who had also authored a biography of Ambareesh ‘Gunavantha’ and published by Ambareesh Publications (owned by Raju again) way back in 1998 that was also released by the actor himself went into nostalgia while speaking to The New Indian Express. While the actor had his early education at Government Lakshmipuram High School, he opted to study science for PUC at the insistence of his father Huchche Gowda, who wanted his son to become a doctor. However, he could not pass the exam and worried father shifted him to National College in Bengaluru, but to no avail.

However, his tryst with Mysuru remained the same as was evident with his outing with a bunch of friends that included many from his school and college days, and their hangouts were near Government Maharani’s College, Chamundipuram circle to name a few. In the prime of his youth, Ambareesh was a resident of sixth main near the coconut grove in Saraswatipuram.

Though his parents continued to stay there even after Ambareesh became an actor, he preferred to stay at his aunt Ratna’s place in Jayalakshmipuram. Though he built a house at JP Nagar in Bengaluru, his attachment with the city of palaces remained unwavering as he used to frequently visit the city for his films.

Many do not know, it was for a film titled ‘Bangarada Kalla’, Ambareesh applied rouge for the first time on his face. The film was produced by his friend Sangram Singh, brother of film director S V Rajendra Singh Babu.

Ambareesh who had a passion for horse racing was also the owner of eight racehorses, ever since he became a member of Mysore Race Club in 1980.