Pejawar seer sets February deadline to take a call on Ram Mandir

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Sunday issued a stern warning to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. 

Published: 26th November 2018

Pejawar seer handing over a letter to MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, seeking a legislation on the construction of Ram mandir

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Sunday issued a stern warning to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. 
Speaking at the ‘Janagraha Sabhe’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru to press for a bill for construction of Ram Mandir, the octogenarian seer described the Ram Mandir not being constructed yet as a ‘national insult’. 

“We have waited for four and half years for the Mandir. We can tolerate no more,” the Swami said.
The seer said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be convinced for the construction of Mandir. 
He denied the assumption that Mandir issue is raked during election. 

“I hope he will agree. This is not politics. There is no connection between election and the temple. We have waited for four and half years. The government should introduce a bill in the Parliament for Mandir construction. If it is not possible, then it should issue an ordinance,” he urged.

He felt that Congress will not oppose the construction of Ram Mandir and if it does so then people will teach a lesson to the grand old party in the election. If it is inevitable, the MPs should resign from their posts to build pressure for Mandir construction, he said.

On questions raised on why the Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, the seer said the Ram Temple is a symbol of Hindu pride. 

