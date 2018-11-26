Toddler’s death puts spotlight on condition of Anganwadis

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The death of a toddler by snakebite in a mini-Anganwadi centre at Tamadikoppa village in Arasalu Gram Panchayat limits in Hosanagara taluk recently has brought the focus on the negligence of authorities towards these centres located in remote villages across the state.

Five-year-old Rishith Sumukha, son of farmer Keerthi Kumar, was sleeping when a snake slipped into the dilapidated building and bit the boy on November 22. Kumar told The New Indian Express that his son died on the way to the hospital. “The mini-Anganwadi building has been neglected for years,” Kumar said. He said that the mini-Anganwadi was being run in a rented dilapidated house.

A village official said that he had written in the visitors’ book of the mini-Anganwadi being in a dilapidated condition and the building needed to be reinforced soon.