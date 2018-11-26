Home States Karnataka

Woodlands Hotel was Ambareesh's home for 17 years

Room No. 412, on the fourth floor of Woodlands Hotel, a landmark at Richmond Circle in the city, was the home of Ambareesh for 17 years.

Ambareesh stayed in Room Number 412 of the hotel in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Room No. 412, on the fourth floor of Woodlands Hotel, a landmark at Richmond Circle in the city, was the home of Ambareesh for 17 years. From 1974-75, Ambareesh resided in the room till he shifted to a new house. The rent of Rs 80 per day was paid by film producers. 

“It was everything about films on the fourth floor which was identified as a VIP floor. Even though producers wanted the actor to check in to a five-star hotel, he preferred to stay at Woodlands,” said K Vasudeva Rao, Woodlands founder K Krishna Rao’s son. He said another noted actor Vishnuvardhan too stayed at Woodlands for 10 years. “There was a kind of close connect between the family and Woodlands. It was a similar case with his (Ambareesh’s) grandfather Pitilu Chowdaiah. Even he preferred to stay only at Woodlands in Chennai,” he added.

Rao told The New Indian Express, “Ambareesh was close to father. He would often visit our hotel even after he shifted from there. He was a very good-hearted man and loved everybody. Money didn’t matter at all to this personality.”

Ambareesh would eat four meals a day at Woodlands, a practice he continued at his home too, he said. “He was in touch with my staff and always mentioned to me ‘I get to know everything and what you are up to. He kept telling me that I should spend time with me.” he said.

“He loved vegetarian breakfast. He used to often visit other houses where would relish different cuisines... But the vegetarian breakfast at Woodlands was his favourite,” said Rao, adding, “We miss him.”

