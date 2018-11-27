800-gram baby saved after 70 days of critical care in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a rare case, a team of doctors in Hubballi saved a premature baby girl who weighed less than a kilogram when born. The baby girl, born to a Hubballi couple, weighed just 800 grams. After 70 days of intensive care, the newborn has been handed over to the mother. Dr Mahesh Holeyannavar and his wife Vindya of Sparsham Child Care Hospital, who took care of the child, said the case was special and challenging.

“Babies are born in 36-weeks, but in this case, the baby girl was born in just 26 weeks. In this period, the chances of survival are slim, as the vital organs of the baby are not developed. However, the hospital took this case as a challenge and began the treatment,” Dr Mahesh said.

“The baby was kept in a ventilator for nearly 70 days. As the baby was born in just 7 months, the respiratory system, kidney, digestive and cardiovascular systems were not developed and she weighed just 800 grams,” he added.