Home States Karnataka

Clean rail tracks of Mugad village talk of the town

Though the landscape of larger railway stations in the country is changing gradually, cleanliness is still an issue, especially at small stations in remote places.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks painted in red and white at Mugad village | D Hemanth

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Though the landscape of larger railway stations in the country is changing gradually, cleanliness is still an issue, especially at small stations in remote places. However, the railway station at Mugad village, 30 km away from here, is leading the way in keeping the station premises spick and
span. 

To maintain cleanliness, staffers of the Mugad railway station have painted the tracks passing through. It’s being claimed as India’s first model railway station and has even won an appreciation from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The station is a minor one that falls on Hubballi-Londa section of the South Western Railway. It is not the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that helped the station turn into a model one. Cleanliness is a priority here and has been in practice for several years. The staffers have inculcated a sense of cleanliness on their own, not by force.

Stationmaster C Sandeep attributes this to the previous station master’s initiative and says the staffers and himself are taking forward the mission set earlier. “It is the teamwork that helped bring changes. Each staff member contributes to keeping the station clean. They also request passengers not to litter the station and track areas,” he added.

Apart from keeping the station clean, the staffers and station master also maintain a small garden in and around the premises which gives a beautiful look to the station. Even their family members chipped in by planting various saplings. A plan is afoot to plant more flowering saplings and small trees on the other side of the track.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mugad village Piyush Goyal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp