Clean rail tracks of Mugad village talk of the town

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Though the landscape of larger railway stations in the country is changing gradually, cleanliness is still an issue, especially at small stations in remote places. However, the railway station at Mugad village, 30 km away from here, is leading the way in keeping the station premises spick and

span.

To maintain cleanliness, staffers of the Mugad railway station have painted the tracks passing through. It’s being claimed as India’s first model railway station and has even won an appreciation from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The station is a minor one that falls on Hubballi-Londa section of the South Western Railway. It is not the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that helped the station turn into a model one. Cleanliness is a priority here and has been in practice for several years. The staffers have inculcated a sense of cleanliness on their own, not by force.

Stationmaster C Sandeep attributes this to the previous station master’s initiative and says the staffers and himself are taking forward the mission set earlier. “It is the teamwork that helped bring changes. Each staff member contributes to keeping the station clean. They also request passengers not to litter the station and track areas,” he added.

Apart from keeping the station clean, the staffers and station master also maintain a small garden in and around the premises which gives a beautiful look to the station. Even their family members chipped in by planting various saplings. A plan is afoot to plant more flowering saplings and small trees on the other side of the track.