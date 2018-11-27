He was pained to paint on Ambareesh’s grave

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based artist G Vicky (42) was overwhelmed with emotions at the cremation site. Vicky would paint Ambareesh’s photographs and cutouts when he was alive, and on Monday, he was pained to paint on the platform where the pyre was kept.

The artist, who hails from Tamil Nadu, runs his art agency in Bengaluru. “After my 10th standard, I quit my studies and learnt to paint cinema posters and cutouts. About 18 years ago, I moved to Bengaluru in search of a job,’’ he said.

Vicky has painted a number of big cutouts of Ambareesh’s movies. These mega cutouts would be kept in front of many theatres across the state.”I even painted cutouts for his election campaigns.” His three different paintings on three sides of the platform showed Ambareesh during his different phases of life.

The sunset painting depicted the actor’s demise. It took two hours for him to complete the artwork.

Vicky told The New Indian Express that Ambareesh had seen him painting at Mandya once. “Ambareesh had seen me do a painting of his. He shook my hand and appreciated my work. I will never forget that.”