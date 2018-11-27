Mandya bus conductor detained, driver still at large

By Express News Service

MANDYA: The Pandavapura police, who are investigating the bus accident on Kanaganamaradi-Vadesamudra road in Pandavapura taluk that claimed 30 lives after the vehicle fell into the link canal of Visvesvaraya Canal on Saturday, have taken the bus conductor into their custody.

However, the driver, identified as Mahadeva alias Shivappa of Mallanayakanakatte, is still at large two days after the incident. The duo had allegedly leapt out of the bus just before it fell into the canal. Sources said the conductor, identified as Thandava, was picked up from his in-laws’ place on Sunday night and is being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

According to another version, it is said the bus fell into the canal, and the driver and conductor wriggled out of the vehicle and screamed for help. They were said to have been pulled out to safety by a few passersby.

It was only later that they made good their escape, sensing the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, officials are collecting information on the next of the kin of the victims to hand over the compensation amount of `5 lakh each, as announced by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Officials are taking adequate care to ensure that the relief reaches the legally eligible person, to avoid any chaos or confusion in the future. The district administration has already released `1.5 crore to Pandavapura taluk administration for the purpose.

It is only after collecting information and submitting a report to Minor Irrigation and District Minister C S Puttaraju and Deputy Commissioner’s office, the related procedures will be followed to facilitate the distribution of compensation.

Meanwhile, there is still curiosity over the exact cause of the accident with the regional transport officers yet to submit a report in this regard.

Different versions are doing the rounds about the accident, from brake failure to locking of the steering rod.

Bus plunges into paddy field, passengers safe

Hassan: Passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape with minor injuries when the vehicle overturned and fell into a paddy field near Hullenahalli in Konanur police limits on Monday. The mishap took place days after a bus tragedy in neighbouring Mandya district where 30 people were killed. Monday’s accident occurred when the driver lost control over the bus while avoiding an oncoming two-wheeler on the Madikeri-Hassan road. The bus fell in to a paddy filed which is 10 feet deep from the road, just a furlong away from a tank. Locals shifted the injured to the general hospitals at Arkalgud and Hassan in private vehicles. The police and fire officials lifted the bus with the help of a crane.