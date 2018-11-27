Home States Karnataka

This five-year-old child prodigy from Ballari may surprise you

Unable to provide him proper education, Yamanursaab approached Nandipura Chiranteshwara Vidya Samsthe, an educational institute at Hagaraibommanahalli. 

Published: 27th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALLARI: When his teacher asked him to name the chemical used in vinegar, Mohammed Yusuf quickly replied: Acetic acid. When his teacher asked him to name the assembly constituencies in Karnataka, he responded before she completed her question. Yusuf named all of them in the alphabetical order.

Yusuf, a five-year-old who studies in UKG at Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district, knows much more than expected of him.

Born to Yamanursaab Nandipura, a driver, and Roja Begum, a farm labourer in Hagaribommanahalli, the child has surprised everyone. “We are surprised because my wife and I have not studied much. We have not even completed SSLC.  It is indeed a great thing to know that our child knows so many things,” said Yamanursaab.

Unable to provide him a proper education, Yamanursaab approached Nandipura Chiranteshwara Vidya Samsthe, an educational institute at Hagaraibommanahalli. 

“I requested them to admit him to the school. The Swamiji not just admitted him to the school, but also agreed to bear his educational expenses,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child prodigy Ballari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp