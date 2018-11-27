This five-year-old child prodigy from Ballari may surprise you

By Express News Service

BALLARI: When his teacher asked him to name the chemical used in vinegar, Mohammed Yusuf quickly replied: Acetic acid. When his teacher asked him to name the assembly constituencies in Karnataka, he responded before she completed her question. Yusuf named all of them in the alphabetical order.

Yusuf, a five-year-old who studies in UKG at Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district, knows much more than expected of him.

Born to Yamanursaab Nandipura, a driver, and Roja Begum, a farm labourer in Hagaribommanahalli, the child has surprised everyone. “We are surprised because my wife and I have not studied much. We have not even completed SSLC. It is indeed a great thing to know that our child knows so many things,” said Yamanursaab.

Unable to provide him a proper education, Yamanursaab approached Nandipura Chiranteshwara Vidya Samsthe, an educational institute at Hagaraibommanahalli.

“I requested them to admit him to the school. The Swamiji not just admitted him to the school, but also agreed to bear his educational expenses,” he said.