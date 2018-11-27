Treat Mekedatu project as a special case: Yeddyurappa to Karnataka Government

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa Tuesday said the state government should consider the Mekedatu project as a special case and allocate funds on priority basis to complete it in a time-bound manner.

The government should go ahead with the project including preparation and submission of Detailed Project Report, besides starting construction works, he said in a statement here.

"The government should consider this (project) as a special case and allocate funds on priority basis to complete this project in a time-bound manner," the former chief minister added.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for clearing the balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, Yeddyurappa said it would be a relief for people living in villages located in the water-starved Kolar district and Bengaluru.

These villages, which have been suffering due to scanty rainfall for many years, would get drinking water due to this project, he added.