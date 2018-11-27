Home States Karnataka

Will build Ambareesh's memorial at Kanteerava Studios: H D Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Monday the state government will build a memorial for Ambareesh on the lines of Rajkumar memorial.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada movie icon and former union minister Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath, popularly known by his screen name Ambareesh, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night. He was 66. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Monday the state government will build a memorial for Ambareesh on the lines of Rajkumar memorial.

Speaking before taking the mortal remains of Ambareesh to Bengaluru, he said Ambareesh has made immense contributions to Kannada cinema and he was liked by all sections of society.

He said Ambi had fulfilled the dream of Rajkumar by completing the works of Kalabhavan. “It is our primary duty to respect the actor who have served the state,”the Chief Minister said and defended the decision of building a memorial, saying that they have paid tax to the government.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp