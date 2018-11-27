Will build Ambareesh's memorial at Kanteerava Studios: H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Monday the state government will build a memorial for Ambareesh on the lines of Rajkumar memorial.

Speaking before taking the mortal remains of Ambareesh to Bengaluru, he said Ambareesh has made immense contributions to Kannada cinema and he was liked by all sections of society.

He said Ambi had fulfilled the dream of Rajkumar by completing the works of Kalabhavan. “It is our primary duty to respect the actor who have served the state,”the Chief Minister said and defended the decision of building a memorial, saying that they have paid tax to the government.

