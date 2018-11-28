Home States Karnataka

Apart from Sandalwood, Mandya Congress feels the void after Ambareesh’s death

The party had two MLAs – M H Ambareesh and P M Narendraswamy from Mandya in 2013. It also managed to win the bypolls from Mandya defeating the JD(S) candidate.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:40 AM

Ambareesh, Ambrish

Late Kannada actor Ambareesh. (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Apart from the cinema industry suffering a great loss with the passing away of veteran actor and former minister M H Ambareesh, a huge vacuum has been created in the Congress in the Mandya and Mysuru region.

The party has too many backward and Dalit leaders in the region but very few Lingayat and Vokkaliga leaders who hold sway with their communities. The party that lost the lone Lingayat leader H S Mahadeva Prasad, was weakened when the veteran leader and former chief minister S M Krishna switched over to the BJP.

The demise of Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga with a mass following, was another blow for the party, which has no heavyweights in the region now. 

Congressmen who had high hopes that Ramya would pull the chariot and strengthen the party in Mandya were shattered as she left the district after tasting defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. 

Congress workers are already miffed over the high command going with arch-rivals JD(S) and giving up the MP seat to them.

Unhappy over former CM Siddaramaiah dropping him from the cabinet, Ambareesh lost interest in active politics citing health issues. His reluctance to contest the Assembly election or to campaign for Congress candidates resulted in the party tasting its worst-ever defeat in Mandya.

The party had two MLAs – M H Ambareesh and P M Narendraswamy from Mandya in 2013. It also managed to win the bypolls from Mandya defeating the JD(S) candidate. Ambareesh had managed to keep the flock together and raised the esteem of Congressmen as they locked in a keen contest in local bodies, co-operative institutions and also in Lok Sabha polls where Congress candidate Ramya lost by a narrow margin. 

Ambareesh Congress

