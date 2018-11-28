Coalition has its challenges, but ministers have their freedom: Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

How different is it to work with H D Kumaraswamy compared to working with Siddaramaiah?

I haven’t interacted with the present chief minister much but he is friendly and forthcoming. He doesn’t say no to anything in general interest. Siddaramaiah’s style of politics is entirely different. Even before you complete speaking, he would have gauged what is to be done.

Do you miss being the I-T minister? Especially when people in the I-T industry want you back in the job.

The industry has been kind to me but I can’t choose my portfolio. During my tenure (as I-T minister in the previous government), I got a lot of support. I don’t claim to have done exemplary work but we did take them into confidence. Social welfare is a big responsibility and I don’t have the time to miss my previous portfolio.

How it is to work in a coalition set-up?

A coalition has its challenges. However, ministers have their freedom. There is no real hindrance with respect to the flow of governance. There were constraints, but I think we have overcome them in the last few months. The coordination committee kind of eases the pressure on us.

Do you aspire to be a Chief Minister?

I am a second-time MLA. Mallikarjun Kharge, who has won the highest number of elections in Karnataka, hasn’t become a CM yet. You have to be practical in politics. Aspirations and ambitions are okay but saying the right thing at the right time is important and this is definitely not the right time.

How will the Congress fare in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka?

We should be able to get 15-18 seats on our own. In the absence of (late BJP leader) Ananth Kumar, we have a chance to get a foothold in Bengaluru South constituency. I don’t see change in voting pattern in Hyderabad-Karnataka. The winds are in favour of the Congress.

In its quest to script a success for the coalition, is the Congress paying a huge price?

All decisions come with their baggage, but we have to see the bigger picture. As a party, we have to think for the next 100 years. We can’t be content with 40 seats and hope to be in government. We should be willing to take the bitter pill but the pill shouldn’t kill us.

Why is nobody talking about corruption in this government? Are transfers a concern?

Corruption comes to light only when there is a difference of opinion between those involved. One can’t wash it away, but transparency and standard operating procedures will ensure there is little corruption. The onus is not only on the CM or DyCM but on every head of the department. As far as transfers are concerned, there could have been conflicts in some cases, but in my department, all transfers happened transparently.

What would you have chosen to be if not a politician?

I am an animator by profession, so I would have loved to do that. My mother wanted me to be a lawyer. I took the entrance test for National Law School and cleared it. But I didn’t join. Instead, I studied animation, which I find interesting.

How did you tell your father that you wanted to be a politician? What was his advice to you?

He doesn’t advise me on politics. It is very weird, but we barely speak. Our conversations are monosyllabic (chuckles). He never pushed me into politics but it so happened that when he wasn’t available, people would submit their petitions to me. I became the third best point of contact after my father’s secretary. Someone in the party then thought I should be made NSUI president in my college.

How different is your brand of politics from that of your father’s?

His brand of politics is honest, straightforward and to the point. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He believes politics is like Test cricket and not a 20-20 match. It is purely development-oriented and I believe in that. Our approaches may be different but ideology is the same.

Are Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, taking the bait on the ‘Hindu’ narrative?

Unfortunately, that has become the narrative. When someone asks me if I am a believer, I will say yes, only because I was asked. They (BJP) should be asked why this is their rhetoric. We believe in the Constitution.

Has Ram Mandir become the main agenda in the run-up to polls?

They (BJP) initially said ‘Pehle Shouchalay, Phir Devalay’, but that seems to have changed. The rhetoric of the Prime Minister has fallen flat, and he has failed to deliver. There is a change in narrative on everything -- surgical strike, demonetisation, foreign policy, economy, etc.

Does Congress hope to ride piggyback on BJPs failures in polls?

Anti-incumbency will play a role but that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own strengths. If we think that the weakness of the government is going to be our main strength, then we should not be in politics. We have our strengths and we will play to our strengths.

Has the Congress failed to react effectively to BJP’s failures?

Ours is the loudest voice in Parliament. We put our points across in whatever little time that is allotted to us. BJP has captured social media with fake news and paid trolls. We have issues to discuss but we also need the platform. I won’t say media is biased against Congress but media seems to be extremely in favour of them (BJP).

Aren’t SC/ST communities being reduced to vote banks?

Unfortunately, Indian society is deeply divided on caste lines. If only development and efficiency are the criteria, I should win by at least 30,000 votes but that doesn’t happen because people vote on caste lines. Until the divide in society ends, there is no hope for electoral politics to free itself from it. Elections are just a mirror of society. Elections don’t cause divisions.