Central Water Commission nod cheers Cauvery basin farmers in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: After suffering double shocks – a bus accident and the death of veteran actor Ambareesh — the people of Mysuru region have reasons to cheer as Central Water Commission has approved the pre-feasibility report submitted for a Mekedatu balancing reservoir.

Cauvery activists and farmers termed it a great victory to Karnataka as the state had struggled for decades for its share and abided by the law of the land.

The nod of the Union government for the proposal and direction of the Commission to formulate a detailed project report has brought respite to people of Bengaluru as well as drought-hit southern districts of the state.

Expressing reservations over protests and Tamil Nadu government’s plans to challenge the nod in the apex court, Karnataka farmers want both the governments and stakeholders to have a dialogue as drinking water should be given “top priority”.