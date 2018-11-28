Home States Karnataka

Central Water Commission nod cheers Cauvery basin farmers in Karnataka

Cauvery activists and farmers termed it a great victory to Karnataka as the state had struggled for decades for its share and abided by the law of the land.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu. | Express Photo Services

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: After suffering double shocks – a bus accident and the death of veteran actor Ambareesh — the people of Mysuru region have reasons to cheer as Central Water Commission has approved the pre-feasibility report submitted for a Mekedatu balancing reservoir.

Cauvery activists and farmers termed it a great victory to Karnataka as the state had struggled for decades for its share and abided by the law of the land.

The nod of the Union government for the proposal and direction of the Commission to formulate a detailed project report has brought respite to people of Bengaluru as well as drought-hit southern districts of the state.

Expressing reservations over protests and Tamil Nadu government’s plans to challenge the nod in the apex court, Karnataka farmers want both the governments and stakeholders to have a dialogue as drinking water should be given “top priority”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp