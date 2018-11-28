Interim relief to mining baron Janardhana Reddy in Karnataka ponzi scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to former minister G Janardhana Reddy and another in relation to a case registered in connection to the ponzi scam, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order that the police should not pursue the matter till December 4, the next date of hearing.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Reddy and Ali Khan of Andhra Pradesh, the other accused in the case. In the case of Ali Khan, the interim order will come into effect only after the end of police custody, the court said.

During the hearing, the counsel of Reddy argued that Reddy’s name was not mentioned in the complaint or in the FIR registered in May. However, after a lapse of five months, the police have resorted to take action against Reddy, he said.

In the petition, Janardhana Reddy claimed that the FIR was registered on May 29, against the directors of Ambidant Marketing Private Limited for alleged offences under Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act.

The FIR alleged that they collected money from the public by deceiving them and made wrongful gains by looting them. Reddy also claimed that he had absolutely no connection with Ambidant.