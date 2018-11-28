Home States Karnataka

27-year-old female Jumbo rescued after 36-hour operation in Karnataka

A 27-year-old female elephant was rescued after a 36-hour-long operation near Kadagaravalli village of Sakleshpur taluk. The elephant had fallen into a slush-filled ditch. 

Published: 28th November 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The 27-year-old female elephant being rescued from the ditch near Kadagaravalli village of Sakleshpur taluk. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

SAKLESHPUR: A 27-year-old female elephant was rescued after a 36-hour-long operation near Kadagaravalli village of Sakleshpur taluk. The elephant had fallen into a slush-filled ditch. 

Two days ago, the elephant went looking for food along with its six-month-old calf near the village and this is when it got stuck in the ditch filled with slush, forest officials said. Villagers say that the elephant was already injured on both its front legs and this prevented her from getting out of the ditch. 

It was on Monday morning that the villagers alerted the forest department officials about the elephant.  From rope to an earth moving machine, the forest officials tried everything to lift the elephant up, but in vain. Heavy moisture and loose soil also hampered the rescue operations. The officials finally decided to bring in two tamed elephants from Dubare elephant camp and this worked in the rescue operation.

The elephant and its calf were later shifted to Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga, Deputy Conservator of Forest for Hassan Sivarambabu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp