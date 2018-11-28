Kannada Sahitya Parishat bats for shorter Naada Geethe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Manu Baligar Committee will submit a report to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy about the duration of Naada Geethe on Wednesday. The committee has recommended a duration of two minutes and 30 seconds for singing the song.

At present, the duration of Naada Geethe varies from six minutes to nine minutes, which includes the instrumental music in between and the repetition of the stanzas.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Manu Baligar, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said “Recently, a team of singers, artists, musicians, writers, pro-Kannada activists discussed and came to the conclusion that Naada Geethe could be sung between two minutes 20 seconds and two minutes 30 seconds.

We unanimously agreed.” “The same will be communicated to the CM on Wednesday,’’ he added.

Rajyotsava ceremony on Nov 29

The government will organise Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony finally on November 29, where CM H D Kumaraswamy will give the Rajyotsava award to 63 individuals and organisations.

Every year, Rajyostava awards are given on November 1 but this year, it was delayed due to several reasons, including a model code of conduct for bypolls, CM’s leave for three days and Ananth Kumar’s demise.