Karnataka Administrative Tribunal benches in Belagavi, Kalaburagi to start in December

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A long-pending demand of North Karnataka is set to be met soon, with the launch of two benches of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) in Kalaburagi and Belagavi in December. Presently, cases related to appointment, transfer, retirement benefits and promotion, etc. of state government officials/employees across the state are being heard in KSAT in Bengaluru.

KSAT Chairman Justice K Bhakthavatsala has decided that work at Belagavi start on December 17, and at Kalaburagi on December 21, with the existing staff, instead of waiting for appointment of Judicial Members as the proposal is pending before the Government of India.

In this regard, KSAT Registrar Narayana, on November 24, wrote to the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, stating that the Chairman desires to get the bench at Kalaburagi inaugurated between December 1 and 3, 2018, and at Belagavi between December 7 and 10, 2018.

The KSAT benches at Belagavi and Kalaburagi were sanctioned by the State Government on August 13, 2015. As government buildings are not available for establishing these, private buildings have been taken on lease and work related to interior design, electrification and furnishing is completed now. The rent is being paid from March 2017.

In his communication to the Chief Secretary, the Registrar also stated that since KSAT has been paying rent for the said buildings for more than one year, and in the interest of public servant litigants and practising advocates, it is necessary to start functioning of said benches as early as possible.

On confirmation from the Chief Secretary, necessary arrangements such as deputation of staff, movement of files, etc., will be done in due course, sources in KSAT said. After Justice Bhakthavatsala took charge as the Chairman of KSAT in December 2015, the pendency of cases numbered at 29,000. Now it has come down to 15,000.

When contacted, Justice Bhakthavatsala confirmed the launch of the new benches, and added that these benches will help litigant public servants and practising advocates. Advocate K Satish said he was happy to see this development as once the new benches are started, litigants will not need to come to Bengaluru for filing cases.