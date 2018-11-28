Mangaluru malls must have free parking: Corporators

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two shopping malls in the city came under fire from the corporators during a general body meeting here on Tuesday for collecting vehicle parking fee.

BJP corporator Vijay Kumar Shetty termed the parking fee collected by City Centre Mall in Kodialbail and Bharat Mall in Bejai ‘unauthorised’ and cited a Hyderabad High Court order to support his argument.

Many corporators said the collection of parking fee is creating traffic problems in the busy areas where these shopping centres are.

These malls collect a minimum of Rs 15-20 for parking. To avoid paying it, motorists park their vehicles on the roadside and in bylanes, leading to traffic jams, they said.

The corporators said it is the duty of shopping complexes to provide free parking space. Hence, the malls should be served notices and appropriate action should be taken, they said.

Mohammed Nazeer, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, said as per the building bylaws, malls should make provision for parking but there is no clarity on whether the service should be free.

However, he promised that he will check whether there is provision to collect fee, and if not, take issue notices to malls.