Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru malls must have free parking: Corporators

BJP corporator Vijay Kumar Shetty termed the parking fee collected by City Centre Mall in Kodialbail and Bharat Mall in Bejai ‘unauthorised’ and cited a Hyderabad High Court order.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two shopping malls in the city came under fire from the corporators during a general body meeting here on Tuesday for collecting vehicle parking fee.

BJP corporator Vijay Kumar Shetty termed the parking fee collected by City Centre Mall in Kodialbail and Bharat Mall in Bejai ‘unauthorised’ and cited a Hyderabad High Court order to support his argument. 

Many corporators said the collection of parking fee is creating traffic problems in the busy areas where these shopping centres are. 

These malls collect a minimum of Rs 15-20 for parking. To avoid paying it, motorists park their vehicles on the roadside and in bylanes, leading to traffic jams, they said.

The corporators said it is the duty of shopping complexes to provide free parking space. Hence, the malls should be served notices and appropriate action should be taken, they said.

Mohammed Nazeer, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, said as per the building bylaws, malls should make provision for parking but there is no clarity on whether the service should be free.

However, he promised that he will check whether there is provision to collect fee, and if not, take issue notices to malls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp