Karnataka police officers, mutt insiders involved in exam paper scam, reveals kingpin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The constable examination question paper leak case got murkier on Tuesday with suspected kingpin Shivakumaraiah, alias Guruji, allegedly revealing names of officers from the police department and some people from Kalmatta mutt as being involved in the case.

The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday produced 116 people, including Shivakumaraiah, before a magistrate court. The court remanded 115 accused, including five women candidates, to judicial custody, on charges of ‘purchasing’ the leaked question paper. Shivakumaraiah was handed over to CCB for seven-day police custody. Police also sent a team to trace Basavaraj, another prime accused who’s absconding.

During interrogation, Shivakumaraiah revealed how he managed to access the paper.

“He revealed names of police officers who had handed him the question paper along with the answers. There are also names of some prominent personalities who allegedly belong to Kalmatta Mutt. He was taken into custody by CCB police from Kalmatta Nanjundaswamy Education Institute at Shanivarasanthe in Madikeri district,” CCB sources said.

A CCB official said it is too early to comment. “We are working on the case and divulging information at this juncture would hamper investigations,” Venugopal, ACP, CCB, said.

Meanwhile, among the accused are five women candidates who pleaded innocence in front of police and in court. During initial interrogation, they allegedly told the CCB that they had come with a few friends and not paid money to procure the question paper.

According to police, Basavaraj and Shivakumaraiah had planned the crime weeks before the exam. Basavaraj and Shivakumaraiah first managed to get the question paper set by the department. They then zeroed in on the candidates and collected Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh from each candidate.

The accused confiscated the candidates’ hall tickets, II PU marks cards and mobile phones.

The candidates were then boarded on to two buses and taken to a wedding hall in Shanivarasanthe, when CCB police, in true filmi style, drove up in an ambulance, barged into the hall and nabbed them red-handed.

In 2016, Shivakumaraiah, a resident of Nandini Layout and native of Tumakuru, was arrested in a PU II question paper scam.