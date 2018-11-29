Ambareesh’s ashes immersed in Cauvery Sangama

By Express News Service

MANDYA: The ashes of actor-turned-politician M H Ambareesh who passed away recently were immersed at Cauvery Sangama in Srirangapatna taluk in the district on Wednesday. Prior to that, the late actor’s son, Abhishek Gowda performed related rituals as per Hindu tradition under the supervision of priest K S Lakshmeesh.

The actor’s friends and family members, including his son and wife Sumalatha, arrived at the sangama in separate vehicles at 1.45pm. The ashes were brought in three separate earthen pots and were worshipped in the backdrop of chanting of vedic hymns.

Panchamrita abhisheka, Cauvery puja, rudrabshieka and shodashopachara were performed, while Abhishek recited rudra parayana, narayana suktha and purusha suktha. At about 2.15 pm, Abhishek immersed the ashes, with the fans and followers of the actor who had gathered at the spot renting slogans in favour of their favourite actor.

‘Earlier, it had been decided to immerse the ashes at Paschimavahini. However, owing to unhygienic surroundings at the same place, it was decided to change the place to the sangama nearby, that is considered more sacred than Paschimavahini, due to the confluence of three rivers-eastern and western Cauvery and Lokapavani that has brought it the name ‘Sangama (confluence),” said priest Lakshmeesh.

Ambareesh’s close friends and film producers S Nagaraj (Sandesh Nagaraj), Rockline Venkatesh and Muniratna, actors Doddanna and Darshan and film director S V Rajendra Singh Babu were also present.